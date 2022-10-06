Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Sells $20,474.56 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $20,474.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 601,901 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 1,662,337 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 347,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

