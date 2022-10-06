Kurt J. Hilzinger Acquires 15,662 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 15,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,264.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 473,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,933.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OTLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flower City Capital bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 1,228.6% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

