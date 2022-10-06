Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 124 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $23,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,625.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Penumbra Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $196.23 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $290.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.32.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

