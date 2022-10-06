Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) EVP Sells $28,683.76 in Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yana Kravtsova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44.

On Friday, July 15th, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $28,560.00.

Enviva Price Performance

EVA stock opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Enviva by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Enviva by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Enviva by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVA. Raymond James raised Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

