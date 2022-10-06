John Anderson Acquires 750,000 Shares of Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY) Stock

Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY – Get Rating) insider John Anderson purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).

Canterbury Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.57.

About Canterbury Resources

Canterbury Resources Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, and gold deposits. Its property portfolio includes 100% owned Briggs, Mannersley, and Fig Tree tenements located in central Queensland; and Ekuti Range, Wamum, and Bismarck projects located in Papua New Guinea.

