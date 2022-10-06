SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Penny Herscher Sells 2,156 Shares

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMART Global Trading Down 7.1 %

SMART Global stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $789.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 142.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 67.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 103.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

