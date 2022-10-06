Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Director Sells 1,483 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $37,089.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,010.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

