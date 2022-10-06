WAGMI Game Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $208,145.00 (WAGMIGAMES)

WAGMI Game (WAGMIGAMES) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. WAGMI Game has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $208,145.00 worth of WAGMI Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAGMI Game token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAGMI Game has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAGMI Game Profile

WAGMI Game’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. WAGMI Game’s total supply is 2,200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WAGMI Game is https://reddit.com/r/wagmigame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAGMI Game’s official Twitter account is @wagmigameco and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAGMI Game’s official message board is www.instagram.com/wagmigame. WAGMI Game’s official website is www.wagmigame.io.

WAGMI Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAGMI Game (WAGMIGAMES) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. WAGMI Game has a current supply of 2,200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WAGMI Game is 0.00000358 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $205,413.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wagmigame.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAGMI Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAGMI Game should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAGMI Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

