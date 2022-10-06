USD Open Dollar (USDO) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week

USD Open Dollar (USDO) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One USD Open Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001513 BTC on exchanges. USD Open Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and $13,016.00 worth of USD Open Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Open Dollar has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USD Open Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00145045 BTC.

USD Open Dollar Profile

USD Open Dollar was first traded on November 25th, 2020. The official message board for USD Open Dollar is medium.com/opendao. The Reddit community for USD Open Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/opendao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. USD Open Dollar’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Open Dollar is opendao.io.

USD Open Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Open Dollar (USDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. USD Open Dollar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of USD Open Dollar is 0.30634049 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $637.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://opendao.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Open Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Open Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Open Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Open Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Open Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.