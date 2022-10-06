youves uUSD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.58 Million (UUSD)

youves uUSD (UUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One youves uUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC on major exchanges. youves uUSD has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $138,846.00 worth of youves uUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, youves uUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00145045 BTC.

youves uUSD Profile

youves uUSD’s launch date was July 21st, 2021. youves uUSD’s official Twitter account is @youves_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for youves uUSD is www.youves.com. youves uUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@youves.

Buying and Selling youves uUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “youves uUSD (UUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tezos platform. youves uUSD has a current supply of 0. The last known price of youves uUSD is 0.99616091 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $115,703.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.youves.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as youves uUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade youves uUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy youves uUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

