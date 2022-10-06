Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.28.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $504.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $514.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 160.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 64.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

