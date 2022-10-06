Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet Acquires 6,667 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

