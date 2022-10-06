Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 4,730 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.