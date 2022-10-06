Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Jonathan Corr Sells 1,508 Shares

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Paycor HCM Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,205,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,192,000 after acquiring an additional 307,075 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.