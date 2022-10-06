Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Jonathan Corr Sells 1,508 Shares

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,205,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,192,000 after acquiring an additional 307,075 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Featured Stories

