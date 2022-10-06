Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Mark L. Lipson Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,400 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $194,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40.
Source Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
