Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Mark L. Lipson Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,400 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $194,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

