KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 11,616 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $246,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76.

On Thursday, August 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

Shares of KNBE opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 445.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $29.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. Analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Read More

