Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Morningside Venture Investment Sells 28,700 Shares

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $251,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,080,352 shares in the company, valued at $53,385,490.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KZR stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 39.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 392.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,503 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 320.9% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,262,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 962,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 902,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 111.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 926,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 489,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

