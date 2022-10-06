GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride Sells 6,832 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GTLB stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

