GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride Sells 6,832 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.