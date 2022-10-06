Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Sells 19,166 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

