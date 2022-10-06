Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris Sells 23,461 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 23,461 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $800,254.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,517.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $223,240.50.

On Thursday, August 25th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $2,873,904.40.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 120,589 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $4,109,673.12.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,912 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,290,634.88.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after buying an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

