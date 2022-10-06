Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00.

Generac Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.11 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.