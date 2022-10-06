Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP James E. Devries Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $223.23 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.85 and a 200 day moving average of $219.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Nordson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Nordson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Nordson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

