Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Acquires 35,844 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,012,270 shares in the company, valued at C$60,166,190.76.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,192,774.62.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation bought 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation purchased 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$57.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

