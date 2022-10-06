Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 6,900 ($83.37) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,725 ($93.34).

LON RKT opened at GBX 5,976 ($72.21) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,406.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,443.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,250.82.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

