Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sekar Kathiresan Sells 50,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,695,282.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sekar Kathiresan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERV opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

