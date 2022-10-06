Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 910 ($11.00) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 934 ($11.29).

PSON opened at GBX 906.60 ($10.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27). The company has a market cap of £6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,518.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 876.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 804.26.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

