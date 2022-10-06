Amazy Move Token (AMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.98 Million

Amazy Move Token (AMT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Amazy Move Token token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amazy Move Token has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $92,176.00 worth of Amazy Move Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amazy Move Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00145045 BTC.

Amazy Move Token Profile

Amazy Move Token’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Amazy Move Token’s official message board is medium.com/@amazy. Amazy Move Token’s official Twitter account is @amazyio. The official website for Amazy Move Token is amazy.io.

Buying and Selling Amazy Move Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Amazy Move Token (AMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amazy Move Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Amazy Move Token is 0.36467205 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $90,076.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amazy.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amazy Move Token directly using U.S. dollars.

