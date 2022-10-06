Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Chemring Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 336 ($4.06) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

CHG stock opened at GBX 323.50 ($3.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £916.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,000.00. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246.88 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.50 ($4.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.26.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($3.91), for a total value of £58,320 ($70,468.83).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

