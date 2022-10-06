Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

INTA opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,883 shares of company stock worth $245,860 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

