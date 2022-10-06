Day By Day (DBD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.75 Million

Day By Day (DBD) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Day By Day has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $11,592.00 worth of Day By Day was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Day By Day token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Day By Day has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00145045 BTC.

About Day By Day

Day By Day was first traded on December 14th, 2021. Day By Day’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for Day By Day is daybyday.io. The official message board for Day By Day is daybyday.io/news. Day By Day’s official Twitter account is @daybydayio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Day By Day Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Day By Day (DBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Day By Day has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Day By Day is 0.00797739 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $18,393.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daybyday.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Day By Day directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Day By Day should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Day By Day using one of the exchanges listed above.

