Round X One Day Trading Volume Reaches $838,116.00 (RNDX)

Round X (RNDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Round X has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Round X has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $838,116.00 worth of Round X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round X token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Round X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00145045 BTC.

About Round X

Round X was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. The official website for Round X is www.round-x.com. Round X’s official Twitter account is @roundx_rndx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round X’s official message board is medium.com/@roundx.

Round X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Round X (RNDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. Round X has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Round X is 0.00571493 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $714,415.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.round-x.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RNDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Round X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.