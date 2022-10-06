iCommunity Labs (ICOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,664.00

iCommunity Labs (ICOM) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. iCommunity Labs has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $14,664.00 worth of iCommunity Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iCommunity Labs has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One iCommunity Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00145045 BTC.

iCommunity Labs Token Profile

iCommunity Labs’ launch date was February 1st, 2022. iCommunity Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for iCommunity Labs is icommunity.io/en. iCommunity Labs’ official Twitter account is @icommunity_io. iCommunity Labs’ official message board is icommunity.io/en/news.

Buying and Selling iCommunity Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “iCommunity Labs (ICOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. iCommunity Labs has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iCommunity Labs is 0.06986237 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $81.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icommunity.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCommunity Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCommunity Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iCommunity Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

