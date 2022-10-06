Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Increased to GBX 660 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s current price.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.07) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.38) and a one year high of GBX 548.40 ($6.63). The stock has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,680.00.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.