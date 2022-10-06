Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Increased to GBX 660 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s current price.
Yamana Gold Trading Up 1.2 %
Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.07) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.38) and a one year high of GBX 548.40 ($6.63). The stock has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,680.00.
About Yamana Gold
