Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 35

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 116.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Base Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

BSE opened at GBX 16.20 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.52 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £190.84 million and a PE ratio of 270.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.38.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

