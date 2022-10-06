Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 35

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 116.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Base Resources Stock Up 1.3 %
BSE opened at GBX 16.20 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.52 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £190.84 million and a PE ratio of 270.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.38.
Base Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.