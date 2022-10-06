Capital (LON:CAPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 117 ($1.41) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s current price.

Capital Price Performance

CAPD stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £163.94 million and a P/E ratio of 303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.24.

Get Capital alerts:

About Capital

(Get Rating)

Read More

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.