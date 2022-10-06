Capital (LON:CAPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 117 ($1.41) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s current price.
Capital Price Performance
CAPD stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £163.94 million and a P/E ratio of 303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.24.
About Capital
