N Brown Group’s (BWNG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

N Brown Group Trading Down 12.1 %

LON BWNG opened at GBX 21.39 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.69, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of £98.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.91. N Brown Group has a one year low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 51.45 ($0.62).

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

