Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,307 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

