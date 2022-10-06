Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,372 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMW opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

