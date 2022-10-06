Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,660 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in National Retail Properties by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 154,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.