Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $225.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

