Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Teradyne by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 122,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne Price Performance

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Shares of TER stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

