Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.04 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

