W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.1 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.