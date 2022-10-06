Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

