Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 580 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.