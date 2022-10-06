Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $100.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.