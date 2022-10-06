Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

