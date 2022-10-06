Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after buying an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after buying an additional 525,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

