iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.36 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

