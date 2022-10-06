Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.37 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.47 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.65%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

